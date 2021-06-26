ROH Weekend TV Preview: Survival of the Fittest Finals, Matt Taven vs. Dutch

– This weekend’s edition of ROH TV will feature the Survival of the Fittest Finals. Also set for singles action will be Matt Taven vs. Dutch. Here’s the official preview from ROH’s website:

Survival of the Fittest Six-Way Elimination Final: Bandido vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Eli Isom vs. Brian Johnson vs. Rhett Titus

Six men will enter the ring, but only one will survive and go on to challenge for the ROH World Title.

Past SOTF winners include Bryan Danielson, Tyler Black, Adam Cole, Jay Lethal and Roderick Strong. Who will add their name to this illustrious list?

Here’s a look at the six competitors:

Bandido: The sensational luchador possesses an extraordinary combination of strength, speed and agility. His 21 Plex finisher has put away the likes of two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe and former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor. Bandido beat Bateman in a SOTF qualifying match.

Chris Dickinson: “The Dirty Daddy” has made an immediate impact since being revealed as a member of Violence Unlimited in March. Dickinson needed just 18 seconds to force promising newcomer Eric Martin to tap out in his ROH singles debut, and he defeated powerhouse O’Shay Edwards in a SOTF qualifying match.

Demonic Flamita: The former member of MexiSquad has turned his back on Bandido and Rey Horus and embraced his dark side. It’s been working for him, and his confidence is at an all-time high. The talented luchador defeated Bandido a couple months ago and knocked off Horus in a SOTF qualifying match.

Eli Isom: A product of the ROH Dojo who made his debut at the end of 2017, Isom has come a long way in a short time. The “Infinite” one defeated fellow blue-chip athlete Dak Draper in a SOTF qualifying match, and he also has scored victories over Horus and LSG this year.

Brian Johnson: “The Mecca’s” in-ring ability is sometimes overshadowed by his obnoxious personality, but make no mistake: Johnson is a dangerous competitor. A fundamentally sound wrestler, Johnson won’t hesitate to break the rules in order to achieve victory. He scored a hard-fought win over Sledge in a SOTF qualifying match.

Rhett Titus: “The Professional” is the only participant with SOTF final match experience, as he competed in the 2010 bout. Titus’ career resurgence has been one of the biggest stories in ROH this year. A co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Title and member of The Foundation, Titus defeated Danhausen in a SOTF qualifying match.

Matt Taven vs. Dutch

Taven’s introduction to Dutch occurred during his unsanctioned match against Righteous leader Vincent at the PAL Hall in Fall River, Mass, in March. As Taven and Vincent exchanged blows while perched on a balcony, the mountainous Dutch came up from behind and sent them crashing through a table below.

It was subsequently revealed that Dutch is a member of The Righteous.

Taven, whose feud with Vincent has gone on for more than a year and a half, has made it clear that he wants to settle the score once and for all so he can focus on regaining the ROH World Title and ROH World Tag Team Title.

“If I have to wrestle Dutch, this big guy who threw me off a balcony, then so be it. Because this has got to end one way or the other,” Taven said.

Bateman, speaking on Dutch’s behalf, delivered an ominous message to Taven about the match: “You’re about to sample the fact that death walks.”