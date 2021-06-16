wrestling / News

This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Rok-C vs. Laynie Luck

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is now online, featuring Rok-C vs. Laynie Luck. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Rok-C takes on Laynie Luck in a battle of rising stars searching for a first singles win, and not one but TWO #ROHWD competitors receive a #TicketToGold!”

