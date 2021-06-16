wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Rok-C vs. Laynie Luck
June 16, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is now online, featuring Rok-C vs. Laynie Luck. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Rok-C takes on Laynie Luck in a battle of rising stars searching for a first singles win, and not one but TWO #ROHWD competitors receive a #TicketToGold!”
More Trending Stories
- Sheamus Reveals Thunderdome Thief Took His Celtic Warrior Cross
- Chris Jericho On Why AEW Decided Not To Go To Madison Square Garden or Barclays Center
- First Ever NFTs for Bret Hart and Jim Cornette Set To Be Released
- Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross & More React to Samoa Joe’s NXT Return