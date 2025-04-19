wrestling / News

ROH Women’s Pure Title Announced, Tournament To Crown First Champion

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Women's Pure Championship Image Credit: ROH

The ROH Women’s Pure Championship has officially been announced, with a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. It was announced on this week’s Friday episode of ROH On HonorClub that the tournament will kick off with Queen Aminata vs. Serena Deeb in a first-round match.

Other matches in the tournament have yet to be revealed.

