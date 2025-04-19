wrestling / News
ROH Women’s Pure Title Announced, Tournament To Crown First Champion
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
The ROH Women’s Pure Championship has officially been announced, with a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. It was announced on this week’s Friday episode of ROH On HonorClub that the tournament will kick off with Queen Aminata vs. Serena Deeb in a first-round match.
Other matches in the tournament have yet to be revealed.
A tournament will be held to crown the FIRST-EVER ROH Women's Pure Champion with the first round match being @amisylle vs. @SerenaDeeb!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/1cyOCcKRf4
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 18, 2025
