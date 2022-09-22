ROH World Championship Changes Hands on AEW Grand Slam Dynamite

We have a new ROH World Champion following the opening match of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the championship in the first match of tonight’s show, hitting Castagnoli with a low blow when the referee’s back was turned and then hitting the Judas Effect for the pin.

The win marks Jericho’s first run with the title, and ends Castagnoli’s initial title run at 60 days. Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July to win the championship.

Kicking things off, @IAmJericho makes his way to the ring for the opening bout of #AEWDynamite Grand Slam – the #ROH World Championship match! We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/0qp55vckl9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

Massive suplex to the floor by @IAmJericho! #AEWDynamite is Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/WpCaWrC0fa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

What a mid-air reversal by @IAmJericho to gain control! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UGURAohOXA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

The Walls are locked in! @IAmJericho cinching back and looking to finish!

It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/JRYWgAlF4l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

Here we GO! Giant Swing by @ClaudioCSRO and the nausea sets in!

It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/EtzArf4P6u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022