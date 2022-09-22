wrestling / News

ROH World Championship Changes Hands on AEW Grand Slam Dynamite

September 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho ROH World Title Image Credit: AEW

We have a new ROH World Champion following the opening match of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the championship in the first match of tonight’s show, hitting Castagnoli with a low blow when the referee’s back was turned and then hitting the Judas Effect for the pin.

The win marks Jericho’s first run with the title, and ends Castagnoli’s initial title run at 60 days. Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July to win the championship.

