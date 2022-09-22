wrestling / News
ROH World Championship Changes Hands on AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new ROH World Champion following the opening match of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the championship in the first match of tonight’s show, hitting Castagnoli with a low blow when the referee’s back was turned and then hitting the Judas Effect for the pin.
The win marks Jericho’s first run with the title, and ends Castagnoli’s initial title run at 60 days. Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July to win the championship.
Kicking things off, @IAmJericho makes his way to the ring for the opening bout of #AEWDynamite Grand Slam – the #ROH World Championship match! We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/0qp55vckl9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
.@ringofhonor World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is here for this #ROH World Title match on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1GQ4XYBx7n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Ocho! @IAmJericho going for this 8th World Championship! #AEWDynamite is Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CvtM2SVU6d
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Massive suplex to the floor by @IAmJericho! #AEWDynamite is Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/WpCaWrC0fa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
What a mid-air reversal by @IAmJericho to gain control! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UGURAohOXA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
#ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO locking in that Sharpshooter! It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/AMZ7fLeZmq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
The Walls are locked in! @IAmJericho cinching back and looking to finish!
It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/JRYWgAlF4l
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Here we GO! Giant Swing by @ClaudioCSRO and the nausea sets in!
It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/EtzArf4P6u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
The stadium is in disbelief as @IAmJericho snatches Ocho, his 8th World Championship – the @ringofhonor World Championship, bringing 2 #ROH titles to the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZKjyhgV7Ys
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- MJF Praises Stokely Hathaway, Says Ethan Page Is ‘A Star’
- Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than WWE
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week