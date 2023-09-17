Updated Lineup For AEW Rampage Grand Slam

UPDATE: AEW announced another match for Rampage Grand Slam next Friday, as The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will defend the AEW Trios titles against Dark Order. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony (c) vs. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Dark Order

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Original: During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, an ROH World Six-man tag team title match was set for Friday’s Rampage Grand Slam. The Mogul Embassy made a challenge to The Elite last night, which was accepted tonight. However, Hangman Page and the Young Bucks told Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony to put their belts on the line. The match was then made official. Here’s the updated lineup:

