ROH’s Joe Koff On AEW: ‘It’s One Show, Let’s Talk After We Get to 400’

– ROH COO Joe Koff is appreciative of and impressed by what AEW is doing, but he’s not ready to bow down quite yet. Koff spoke with ESPN as part of a feature article asking if AEW can compete with WWE, and said that while his former ROH roster members have made a good initial impression, there’s a bit of concern as to whether the non-WWE wrestling companies in the US have a finite crowd to draw from.

“I think AEW is certainly entering that space looking at a bigger slice of the pie,” Koff told the site. “But if you look around the country and at all these smaller promotions, we are sometimes in the same boat fighting for that same fan. … We’re trying to get more people on the product that aren’t the same fans, because they aren’t the same shoppers.”

Koff added, “I think what All In did was show and illustrate that there is an appetite for possibly a different kind of wrestling promotion. It’s also just been one show. Not that I don’t think their television is going to be good or whatever they’re going to do is going to be good, because those guys are really smart at what they do. But it’s one show. Let’s talk after we get to 400 shows. Let’s see where that is at that point. But I have no regrets at all, and I only wish them the best. They’re terrific, terrific people and they did nothing but great work for us. And I’ll always be thankful.”

