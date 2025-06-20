Roku’s Wrestling Central Channel Featuring NWA, WOW Launches

Roku has officially launched their Wrestling Central FAST channel, which features content from the NWA and WOW – Women Of Wrestling. As previously noted, Roku announced the channel in May and said that it was “coming soon.” Soon is now, as the NWA announced that the channel is now streaming in the US and Canada.

The NWA wrote on Twitter:

“Wrestling fans! Now there’s a new place to get your National Wrestling Alliance fix! Wrestling Central, the new 24/7 all-wrestling FAST channel featuring both the NWA and WOW, is now streaming on Roku Channel 208 across the United States and Canada. Wrestling Central spotlights exciting NWA and WOW in-ring action, classic episodes, never-before-seen matches, specials, and documentaries from both brands. Watch today on all your ROKU enabled devices, download The Roku Channel app for free on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs and Google TV’s, OR click the link below to watch on your devices right now! https://therokuchannel.roku.com/watch/439096119777e0f33894343b551bece4”

The NWA also announced last week that the Roku Channel will become the exclusive new streaming home of the of the promotion starting on July 29th.