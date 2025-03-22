Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins Set Up WrestleMania Match In Main Event Of WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are on a collision course for WrestleMania following the main event segment of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the Tribal Chief come out to the ring and cut a promo addressing his attack on Punk and Rollins during last week’s WWE Raw. Reigns talked about how he cost CM Punk his match last week on Raw because Punk screwed him at the Royal Rumble, and that Seth Rollins tried to kill him after they were eliminated in the Rumble so he tried to kill Rollins. He said that he came a long way and is here to take his time. He said that if anyone wanted to confront him, they could.

Rollins came out and said that CM Punk was dangerous to the industry and Reigns should have let him finish the job. He said it’s about himself and Reigns though and that they can’t co-exist in the same space at the same time. He noted that it was time for them to add another chapter to their story. Punk then came out and said that neither Reigns nor Rollins have beaten him without the other one’s help, and that the Rumble is every man for yourself. He added that Reigns wouldn’t have made it to the Rumble if he didn’t help at Survivor Series. He thanked Paul Heyman for delivering Reigns on a silver platter, which distracted Reigns briefly.

Punk then hit Reigns with the mic and it turned into a three-way brawl. The three battled until security broke then up. Punk then pointed to the WrestleMania sign and the fight continued. Rollins hit a suicide dive onto Roman, Punk and the officials, then pointed to the sign himself. Reigns then laid out both Punk and Rollins with the ringsteps and pointed.