Roman Reigns Will Induct Paul Heyman Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Roman Reigns will induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Reigns will induct Heyman into the Hall of Fame during the 2024 ceremony on Friday. The news was revealed in a backstage segment where Reigns told The Rock that he had to leave and “write the speech” to induct Heyman with.

The full list of inductees and their inductors are below for the ceremony, which airs Friday night on Peacock and WWE Network after Smackdown:

* Paul Heyman (inducted by Roman Reigns)

* Bull Nakano (inducted by Madusa)

* The U.S. Express (inductor by TBA)

* Muhammad Ali (inducted by Lonnie Ali)

* Thunderbolt Patterson (inducted by Scott Spears)

* Lia Maivia (inducted by The Rock)