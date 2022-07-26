Roman Reigns References Vince McMahon’s Exit on Raw, Tells Theory ‘Daddy’s Gone’

Roman Reigns acknowledged Vince McMahon’s WWE exit on Raw, telling Theory in an in-ring segment that “Daddy’s gone.” Monday night’s episode opened with Miz and Logan Paul fighting in the ring, after which Roman Reigns came out with The Bloodline. Paul Heyman began to speak and the microphone briefly went out, leading to his saying the sound guy is the “next one out the door” before he began to address Brock Lesnar as Roman Reigns’ opponent at SummerSlam.

At that point, Theory came out and ran down the Bloodline from the stage, eventually coming into the Ring when Reigns challenged him to do so. Reigns then said that they like Theory but that he might need some counsel, then told Theory to look around the ring because “You’re Daddy’s not here anymore.” The ground began chanting “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Daddy’s Gone” which led Reigns to add, “You heard ’em. Daddy’s gone.”

Theory’s rise on Raw was facilitated on-screen by McMahon, who appeared as a mentor to the Money in the Bank briefcase holder. Of course, McMahon is no longer in that position, having retired from all WWE positions in the midst of allegations of hush payments to cover up sexual misconduct.