Roman Reigns Reportedly Suffered Injury During WWE SummerSlam Match
– According to a report by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Roman Reigns suffered an injury during his title match against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam that took place last Saturday (Aug. 5). According to Meltzer, Reigns suffered the injury early on during the match and worked most of it while being hurt.
The severity and nature of the injury to Reigns are unknown. Meltzer stated that Reigns will still appear on WWE SmackDown this week as advertised. Reigns is currently slated to appear on SmackDown at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Friday, August 11. Jimmy Uso is scheduled to “acknowledge” the still reigning Tribal Chief and “Hail to the Chief” Roman Reigns on SmackDown.
At WWE SummerSlam 2023 over the weekend, Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain his Undisputed Universal Championship. Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso the victory when he nearly had the match won.
