Jimmy Uso To Acknowledge Roman Reigns On This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Jimmy Uso will acknowledge Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Monday that Jimmy, who turned on his brother Jey at WWE SummerSlam, will appear on Friday’s show to acknowledge Reigns, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Friday live on FOX, is:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar

* AJ Styles vs. Killer Kross

* Jimmy Uso acknowledges Roman Reigns