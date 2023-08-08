wrestling / News
Jimmy Uso To Acknowledge Roman Reigns On This Week’s WWE Smackdown
August 7, 2023 | Posted by
Jimmy Uso will acknowledge Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Monday that Jimmy, who turned on his brother Jey at WWE SummerSlam, will appear on Friday’s show to acknowledge Reigns, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Friday live on FOX, is:
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar
* AJ Styles vs. Killer Kross
* Jimmy Uso acknowledges Roman Reigns
THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown
Jimmy Uso returns to the Island of Relevancy to acknowledge the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns! pic.twitter.com/20wQns1aHl
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Thought Brock Lesnar Was Going To ‘Start Swinging’ After Summerslam Match
- Ted DiBiase On Whether He Knew Hulk Hogan’s WCW Heel Turn Would Work, Being Part Of The nWo
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Triple H Says Summerslam Moment Between Cody & Brock Lesnar Was Unplanned, Calls Brock One of the Greatest of All Time