Roman Reigns Shuts Down Rumors That He Had a Sixth Child

– WWE Superstar, and father of five, Roman Reigns shared a video on his TikTok, denying rumors that he’s had a sixth child. He said he’s not trying to catch up with Jacob Fatu, who has seven kids. Earlier this year, there were rumors and fan speculation that Roman Reigns and his wife welcomed their sixth child.

According to Reigns, this is not the case, and he’s done after having five kids with his wife. Reigns says in the clip, “Five and done. They be saying I be trying to catch up with Jacob. Five and done. I’ve done my job. I procreated.” He joked, “When’s it going to be about me. Damn kids, can’t go nowhere. Last vacation, it wasn’t no vacation! School until June, and then we started tutoring. Don’t feel bad for me. Don’t ever feel bad for me.”

The former WWE Champion made his TV return last week on Monday Night Raw, saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from a beatdown by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. As noted, Roman Reigns is confirmed for tomorrow night’s WWE Raw, where he will will address his former Wise Man, Paul Heyman. Tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw is being held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST.