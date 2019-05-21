wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Says Shane McMahon Hasn’t Learned, Cesaro Answers One Question After Raw
May 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns chided Shane McMahon on Twitter for not having learned his lesson yet. After the two were announced for a match at WWE Super ShowDown, Reigns posted:
All the years you’ve spent around this business, these athletes, this life and you still haven’t learned your lesson. I’ll go anywhere in the world to prove what this means to me…punching you in the face is a plus. #WWESSD
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 21, 2019
– Here is post-Raw video of Cesaro being asked by Cathy Kelley if he thinks his win over Ricochet backed up his past remarks about his opponent. Cesaro said simply, “Yes. Yes it did,” and then said he was only allowing one question a day before walking off:
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Felt Jordynne Grace Was ‘Playing Games’ With Contract Negotiations
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Discusses What It Was Like to Work With ‘High Maintenance’ Ultimate Warrior During His 1996 Return to WWE
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened