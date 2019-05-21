wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Says Shane McMahon Hasn’t Learned, Cesaro Answers One Question After Raw

May 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Elias Money in the Bank

– Roman Reigns chided Shane McMahon on Twitter for not having learned his lesson yet. After the two were announced for a match at WWE Super ShowDown, Reigns posted:

– Here is post-Raw video of Cesaro being asked by Cathy Kelley if he thinks his win over Ricochet backed up his past remarks about his opponent. Cesaro said simply, “Yes. Yes it did,” and then said he was only allowing one question a day before walking off:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cesaro, Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading