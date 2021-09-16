Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Official For WWE Crown Jewel

It’s official: Roman Reigns will battle Brock Lesnar — Universal Championship on the line or not — at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE has announced that Reigns and Lesnar will do battle at the October 21st show in Riyadh.

Before that match, Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Finn Balor’s The Demon persona at Extreme Rules on September 26th. You can see the full announcement below: