Ron Funches Tackles Tony Deppen At GCW Show, Set to Make In-Ring Debut (Clips)

Comedian and actor Ron Funches appeared at tonight’s GCW Art of War Games show in Chicago. Tony Deppen called out Funches, who was doing commentary for the show, after his victory over Allie Katch. Deppen had an issue with Funches talking negatively about him on Busted Open Radio and online. Funches responded by getting in the ring, only to be slapped by Deppen, leading to Funches tackling Deppen and saying on the mic that comedians are “fucking crazy.”

Funches is now set to face Tony Deppen at GCW’s Highest in the Room show in Los Angeles on September 17th.