Ron Killings Gets Serious In Promo On WWE Raw, Cuts Braids Off

Ron Killings is officially R-Truth no more following his promo on this week’s WWE Raw. Killings appeared on Monday’s show after returning at Money in the Bank, and cut a promo in which he thanked the fans and said he was back because of them. Killings said that no one could tell the fans their voice doesn’t matter.

Killings then said that he can sometimes be too funny, too nice or too unforgiving, but that he’s not a sideshow act or gimmick. He then proceeded to cut his braids off and dubbed himself Ron Killings from here on out.