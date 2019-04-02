Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch ‘Released From Jail’ After Raw

– Don’t worry, folks…that whole “getting arrested” thing won’t stop Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch from being at WrestleMania. WWE gave a storyline update on the three stars after they were “arrested” on Raw, noting that they’ve all been released.

The announcement reads:

“Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have all been released from police custody of their own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.

Stay with WWE’s digital platforms as this story develops.”