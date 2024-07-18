Ronda Rousey Discusses New WWE Regime Under Triple H

– During a recent interview withShakiel Mahjouri for SHAK MMA, former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey discussed her thoughts on the new regime heading up WWE, with Triple H acting as the company’s new Chief Creative Officer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rousey on Triple H heading up WWE’s creative: “Well, I think anyone’s better than Vince McMahon. The only place you can go is up. I really enjoy Triple H and working with him. Honestly, I haven’t been watching, but I saw something from [Natalya] saying that they had a card recently that had just as many women on it as the men.”

On wanting to see the women be as equally represented as the men: “Really what I would like to see is the women equally represented with not just matches on the card, but time on the show. I feel like there’s no place they could go but up. I’m really, really happy for all the women that are still there and thriving under the new regime.”

Ronda Rousey departed from WWE after losing to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match at last year’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 in August. She wrote about her latest WWE run in her new book, Our Fight: A Memoir, which is now available.