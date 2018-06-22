Ronda Rousey May Be At RAW After All

Yesterday, we reported that Ronda Rousey had been pulled from Monday’s episode of RAW to continue the angle of her being suspended for thirty days. However a new report from The Wrestling Observer (via SportsKeeda) says that she’s still scheduled to be at the taping in San Diego.

However, this could just mean that she makes a dark segment after the show has concluded instead of showing up on the program itself. It’s also possible that WWE will remove the suspension in some way. However according to the report, she is scheduled to show up in San Diego.