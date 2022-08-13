Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.

Rousey appeared ahead of the contract signing between Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan for WWE Clash at the Castle and had a brief encounter with Baszler on her way out of the ring. You can a clip from the segment below: