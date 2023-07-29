Various News: Ronda Rousey Eliminated From Stars On Mars, Steve McMichael Named Semifinalist For Pro Football Hall of Fame

– Ronda Rousey’s run on FOX’s Stars On Mars is over, as she was eliminated this week. You can see video below of Rousey’s elimination from the show, which aired on Monday:

– PWInsider reports that WCW alumnus Steve “Mongo” McMichael is among the semifinalists in the Seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. McMichael was in the NFL from 1980 through 1994 before moving to wresting, where he appeared at Wrestlemania XI and then joined WCW in 1995.