Ronda Rousey Addresses UFC 229 Brawl and Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack, Calls for Stricter Punishments Across the Board for Bad Behavior

– TMZ recently spoke to WWE Superstar, Raw women’s champion, and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and she addressed the recent post-fight chaos at UFC 229. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is currently investigating the matter, but a complaint has been filed against former champion Conor McGregor and current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov over the post-fight brawl that ensued after the fight. The bout saw Nurmagomedov beat McGregor by submission in the fourth round. Below are some highlights and a video of Ronda Rousey speaking on the subject:

Rousey on not getting arrested to promote a fight: “I understand promoting fights and having to sell them. I really do. But also … I don’t think people have to get arrested in order to do that. I think I’ve been able to prove that you can make a fight exciting and make people really wanna see it without crossing any legal lines.”

Rousey on McGregor’s bus attack: “I think, if you’re gonna draw the line there, you should have drawn it before that. I think that Khabib jumping out of the Octagon was not as bad as throwing objects at a bus, because my friend Rose Namajunas was on that bus. My friend, Michael Chiesa, missed his fight because [he got cut by the glass]. I just feel like there has to be equal treatment all the way across the board. I don’t think that anyone should get special treatment because they’re a bigger draw. I think that’s the same when it comes to performance enhancing drugs, when it comes to felonies, when it comes to hit-and-runs or anything like that. I think there’s too much preferential treatment given to the high profile fighters. I think there needs to be equal discipline across the board no matter who you are because they think once they’re at a certain level, the rules don’t apply to them.”

Rousey on what she thinks needs to be done: “I would be much more strict about everything. I say you get popped for steroids once, you’re banned for life. You know, but then again I’m not the promoter of a multi-million dollar organization. It’s just you have to think about, you know, from their perspective when is it not worth it anymore? I don’t want the company to be prioritizing this quarter over this next 10 years. … I don’t want it to get to the point where people are not buying tickets to go see fights live, because they are afraid of what could happen in the arena.”