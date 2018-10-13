Quantcast

 

wrestling

Ronda Rousey Addresses UFC 229 Brawl and Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack, Calls for Stricter Punishments Across the Board for Bad Behavior

October 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey

TMZ recently spoke to WWE Superstar, Raw women’s champion, and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and she addressed the recent post-fight chaos at UFC 229. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is currently investigating the matter, but a complaint has been filed against former champion Conor McGregor and current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov over the post-fight brawl that ensued after the fight. The bout saw Nurmagomedov beat McGregor by submission in the fourth round. Below are some highlights and a video of Ronda Rousey speaking on the subject:

Rousey on not getting arrested to promote a fight: “I understand promoting fights and having to sell them. I really do. But also … I don’t think people have to get arrested in order to do that. I think I’ve been able to prove that you can make a fight exciting and make people really wanna see it without crossing any legal lines.”

Rousey on McGregor’s bus attack: “I think, if you’re gonna draw the line there, you should have drawn it before that. I think that Khabib jumping out of the Octagon was not as bad as throwing objects at a bus, because my friend Rose Namajunas was on that bus. My friend, Michael Chiesa, missed his fight because [he got cut by the glass]. I just feel like there has to be equal treatment all the way across the board. I don’t think that anyone should get special treatment because they’re a bigger draw. I think that’s the same when it comes to performance enhancing drugs, when it comes to felonies, when it comes to hit-and-runs or anything like that. I think there’s too much preferential treatment given to the high profile fighters. I think there needs to be equal discipline across the board no matter who you are because they think once they’re at a certain level, the rules don’t apply to them.”

Rousey on what she thinks needs to be done: “I would be much more strict about everything. I say you get popped for steroids once, you’re banned for life. You know, but then again I’m not the promoter of a multi-million dollar organization. It’s just you have to think about, you know, from their perspective when is it not worth it anymore? I don’t want the company to be prioritizing this quarter over this next 10 years. … I don’t want it to get to the point where people are not buying tickets to go see fights live, because they are afraid of what could happen in the arena.”

article topics :

Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, UFC 229, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading