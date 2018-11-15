Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch to Reportedly Headline WrestleMania 35

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is for Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch to headline WrestleMania 35. Following the injury to Lynch and the cancellation of the Survivor Series match, Vince McMahon spoke to Ronda Rousey and decided that the best course of action was to do now the match at WrestleMania. This has led to the two going at it hard on social media, continuing the feud. Lynch getting hurt prior to Sunday’s PPV looked like a bad thing as the Rousey match was going to be the biggest of her career, but is now seemingly setting up an even bigger match on the biggest show of the year. Rousey vs. Flair was talked about after last year’s WrestleMania as a high profile match this year with the possibility of it headlining. But with the injury, Charlotte vs. Rousey will take place this weekend.