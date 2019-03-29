Rosa Mendes Reveals What Was Planned For Her & Adam Rose Before She Got Pregnant

In an interview with 411’s Gerry Strauss and the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast (which you can listen to below), former WWE star Rosa Mendes was asked about what was planned for her storyline with Adam Rose before she got pregnant.

“So I wanted to be like Kim Kardashian and basically — we wanted to be like the It Couple, you know what I mean?” Rosa said. “Like Maryse and Miz. I always get them mixed up because the show, Miz & Mrs.. [laughs] But yeah, kind of like — that’s kind of the way that I wanted it to go. But we were just kind of going with the flow and seeing what works, you know what I mean? So we wanted to be that very flashy couple that thought that they were the best things in the world and the most beautiful people ever. It was fun. It was really, really fun. I wanted to get into the ring more after but then I got pregnant, so… [laughs] We wanted to do some mixed tags and stuff like that. And I got all that beautiful gear made, and I was actually valeting. I had no idea I was pregnant. And to the last TV taping that we did, I was actually pregnant and people could tell, because they were like backstage, ‘You know, you look a little bloated.’ I was because usually I’m ripped and I have veins in my stomach. And I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s weird. I am kind of bloated. I’m really, really hungry! So hungry!’ [laughs] But yeah, I had no idea, but I was like two months in. I had no clue.”

She added that she had an idea for a bitchy mom character that would have played on her recent pregnancy hiatus had she returned to WWE as a wrestler.

“I loved the movie Bad Moms. So Christina Applegate is like this really bitchy, judgmental, horrible mom who thinks — I hate saying this — thinks her s**t doesn’t stink, sorry. [laughs] But she’s very like, upper-class, bitchy perfect mom with perfect hair. And you know, I’m around those kinds of moms. So I was like, ‘I wanna be the bitchy mom that pisses me off, that I see at like barre class. I take this barre studio class and there’s some just really rude, judgy moms. So I’m like, ‘There should be a character that thinks that she’s better than everyone else,’ ’cause I was the only one who was a mom at the time. And Brie was pregnant, so I was already a mother. So I wanted to be thinking that I’m better than everyone else because I experienced the miracle of giving life. You know, natural labor, I’m the toughest woman on this roster because I did this without an epidural. I’m not — I would’t say that! [laughs] But basically tougher and better than all the girls in the roster because I’m a mom. So I wanted to be that bitchy heel, like perfect mom that, you know, gives her daughter like all organic and like, you know, better than everyone else. And super-rich, like diamonds and pearls. I had gear made, it was really expensive material, shiny, like — I was gonna do this. I had promos and everything.”

In the full interview, Rosa talks about her time in WWE, online criticism of her wrestling, her crush on Paige story on Total Divas, her first meeting with Vince McMahon, who she was closest with backstage in WWE, whether she will retire, how she would fit into the current WWE women’s division, and more.

On if she wanted to be more of a wrestler and more in the title picture in WWE (1:15)

On how she’d fit into the modern WWE women’s division (5:00)

On she was closest with in WWE (7:15)

On Total Divas cementing bonds between women in WWE (9:45)

On being single and meeting someone when you work all the time (12:00)

On what made her uncomfortable on Total Divas (13:20)

On the crush on Paige story from Total Divas (15:20)

On her first meeting with Vince McMahon (17:50)

On where the Adam Rose storyline was supposed to go before she got pregnant (19:30)

On the character she wanted to do in WWE after pregnancy (21:30)

On WWE’s Saudi Arabia deal (23:50)

On if she’s proud of any of her WWE matches, her regrets, and her tough recovery impacting her daughter, and if she will retire (27:00)

