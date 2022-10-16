Rosa Mendes Wasn’t a Fan Of Her Slammy Award For Jumping Rope

Rosa Mendes got a Slammy Award for jumping rope, but she wasn’t a fan of how that played out. The WWE alumna was a guest on Ring the Belle and was asked about her 2010 Slammy Award for Best Use of Exercise Equipment for the segments in which she exercised and jumped rope as an attempt to prove that she was worthy of joining LayCool. You can see the highlights below:

On her jumping rope sequences: “Oh my God. Where was that going? I had this idea. I’m like, ‘Well, why don’t I try and get into LayCool?’ Which, that’s what I was trying to do.’ I was trying to be into LayCool, and I was trying to train to be in their group. And they’re like ‘Okay, so you’ll train, train, train.’ And then they’re like, ‘Well, we don’t know if that’s gonna work.’ So then I’m like, ‘So what, I’m training backstage for no reason? But they’re like, ‘You’re getting TV time.’ But still, at the end there was no payoff.”

On getting a Slammy Award for it: “Yeah, but for what, you know what I mean? That was just degrading. Ae all know that. I look back at that and that that wasn’t good for like a female represented as an athlete. It was very distasteful and rude…. jump[ing] rope is fine, but it was the Slammy. I really didn’t like that, and I wish that — it’s one of those things, but you know what? You live, you learn.”

