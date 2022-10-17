Rosa Mendes Gushes About Working With Naomi

Rosa Mendes gave a recent interview with Ring The Belle and provided a few details about her experiences working alongside Naomi (via Fightful). Both wrestlers took part in the intial phases of the Women’s Revolution, with Mendes starting her WWE career in 2006 and Naomi first appearing on Raw in 2012 after signing her initial deal in 2009. You can read a highlight from Mendes and watch the complete interview where she details other aspects of her life and work below.

On her background as one of Naomi’s colleagues: “She is a dream to work with, that girl. What makes her good is that she’s a giver. I feel like in some matches, people want to beat you up, and I always agree with everything because I’m like, super nice and like, who cares? You know, whatever. I love performing, but she knew that she would get more over if she gave me something. So if I hit her back a little bit if I made the match look close, it would put her over. I think a lot of wrestlers, they think, ‘Okay, so I’m just gonna beat this person up and I’m gonna look really tough well’, but you beat up somebody that’s not even, strong. But if you beat up somebody that looks strong — for all you workers out there, that makes you look tougher. So, if you’re a babyface, let the heel do like really crappy things, too. So you can look awesome and be the hero at the end.”