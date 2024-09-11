wrestling / News
Rosemary & Wendy Choo Assault Jordynne Grace On WWE NXT
September 10, 2024 | Posted by
Rosemary and Wendy Choo put Jordynne Grace in their sights, attacking her during her TNA Knockouts Championship defense on WWE NXT. Grace defended the title in an open challenge on tonight’s show, with Sol Ruca answering the challenge. The two battled back and forth until the lights went out and Rosemary appeared in front of Grace when they came back on. Choo came up behind Grace and locked in a Cobra Clutch, putting her to sleep.
Rosemary and Choo will face Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria on next week’s episode of NXT.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Sid Vicious Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Eric Bischoff Shares What The Undertaker & Sting Have in Common
- Damian Priest Recalls Meeting Undertaker In 1999, Says There’s ‘Nothing Fake’ About Him
- Samantha Irvin, Liv Morgan, Gigi Dolin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos