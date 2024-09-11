Rosemary & Wendy Choo Assault Jordynne Grace On WWE NXT

Rosemary and Wendy Choo put Jordynne Grace in their sights, attacking her during her TNA Knockouts Championship defense on WWE NXT. Grace defended the title in an open challenge on tonight’s show, with Sol Ruca answering the challenge. The two battled back and forth until the lights went out and Rosemary appeared in front of Grace when they came back on. Choo came up behind Grace and locked in a Cobra Clutch, putting her to sleep.

Rosemary and Choo will face Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria on next week’s episode of NXT.