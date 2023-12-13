Ross & Marshall Von Erich Reflect On Living In Their Family’s Legacy

The Von Erich legacy casts a long shadow in professional wrestling, something Ross & Marshall Von Erich reflected on recently. The Von Erichs are a hot topic right now due to the impending release of The Iron Claw in theaters and the brothers recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about being part of the legendary family, which has endured a number of tragedies over the years. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Marshall on the Von Erich legacy in wrestling: “Obviously [it’s hard to be a Von Erich], you have people thinking that you’re trying to be better than your family but we’re just playing the hand we’re dealt. We’re just trying to make my father proud and my family proud.”

Ross on coming into the business as third-generation stars: “Wrestling has kicked our ass and it’ll humble you real quick. People see the high points of our career but they don’t see scrubbing piss off the dojo in Japan.” According to Ross, the brothers have questioned their commitment to wrestling many times because of the hardship but persevered.