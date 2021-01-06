Ross & Marshall Von Erich on Their Match Against The Dirty Blondes, Compares Them to The Freebirds

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to Ross and Marshall Von Erich ahead of their tag team title match against The Dirty Blondes at MLW Kings of Colosseum. Below are some highlights.

Marshall Von Erich on their mindset for this match: “That’s the mindset we’re going with is the Anchorman fight. I’ll use lamps. I’ll use whatever I can. Anything can be used and it will be. The main rule about not touching the face, that’s the only rule that doesn’t apply.”

Marshall on The Dirty Blondes resembling The Fabulous Freebirds: “So a lot of people don’t know this but for the past four years, people have been wanting us to lock up The Dirty Blondes because they look a lot like The Freebirds, just that style. I know [Leo] Brien looks a lot like Terry Gordy, moves like him. So these are guys we’ve been wanting to wrestle for a really really long time, and we got a chance to meet in the ring a long time ago in Texas, which was just awesome. We felt like there was unfinished business,” Ross added. “It was great to get them back in the ring, and to actually do it, it’s going to be recorded this time. It’s going to be chaos for sure. We’re not planning anything. We’re just going to brawl.”

on the battles between The Von Erichs and The Freebirds: “That’s kind of what gripped us, just the struggle. Plus my dad, watching all the tapes with The Freebirds, they were just relentlessly just trying to kill each other. My favorite scenes in movies are bar fights. Picking the guy up and sliding them across the bar and knocking over all the drinks, I just love that chaos and it’s just cool we get to do it in our job.”

Marshall Von Erich on Tom Lawlor’s act of spitting on the Texas flag: “That was one of the angriest I’ve been at a wrestling show in a long time. You can take stuff too far, and what he did with the Texas flag, there’s been a lot of great men and women that have honored that flag, that stood under that flag, represented Texas and when he spit on Texas, that’s something — it’s gonna take a long time for me to get even. My older brother, he knows that I not only like to get even but I like to get one up and then some. As my dad always said, ‘Marshall likes to get even and then some.’ Tom has a target over his head. I don’t care if he’s champion. I don’t care what he is. What he did to the flag was gross, and I don’t care who’s on his side. You look at the roster right now, we’re outnumbered. Everybody’s got groups of four or five. Tom’s got 30. I don’t know how many guys are in Team Filthy now. We got two, and that’s all we need because I can trust my brother. Tom is picking guys on emotion, and he’s playing with their emotions. I think they’re all in it for themselves, but my brother, I know he has my back. I have his back. I don’t have to worry about anything. That’s all I need.”

Ross on the riot at an MLW Dallas show after Lawlor spit on the flag: “It was intense. People were getting kicked out. Security had their hands full. I think we were in the back when it was happening, and people were holding us back. And they’re just like, ‘No, no, no,’ and we just busted out there. We couldn’t stand for that. We got in trouble for busting out, but we couldn’t watch it happen,” Marshall added. “They didn’t honor the Texas flag. That’s extremely important here. You’re a Texan (Nick). You know. We’re our own country. We’re prideful people, and so it was just really really hard to see that.”