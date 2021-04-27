Ross Von Erich vs. Dominic Garrini Added to MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a new matchup set for this week’s episode of MLW Fusion. Ross Von Erich will now face Dominic Garrini for this week’s show. You can see the full announcement and updated lineup below:

Ross Von Erich vs. Dominic Garrini signed for FUSION

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Ross Von Erich vs. Dominic Garrini for this Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

The Von Erichs have been ready to get Lawlor and his MMA hooligans in the ring since the Filthy Screwjob and this Wednesday Ross will get his crack.

Squaring off against world class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gold medalist Dominic Garrini, the bout will mark Ross’ return to the states. The elder Von Erich had spent several weeks on an excursion in Japan training under the tutelage of Keiji Mutoh, better known as the Great Muta.

The x-factor in this match may be Team Filthy. Will they interfere? Or, will Ross’ new expanded arsenal, courtesy of Mutoh overwhelm the “Bone Collector”?

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Marshall Von Erich

• Hijo de LA Park (managed by Salina de la Renta) vs. Bu Ku Dao

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit and more!

