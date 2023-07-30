Roxanne Perez Says Her Past Fights Give Her An Advantage Over Blair Davenport

Speaking with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling in advance of her upcoming match against Blair Davenport at NXT’s Great American Bash show, Roxanne Perez hinted that she’s in a better position regarding the match stipulations than her opponent (via Wrestling Inc). According to Perez, her past bout against Cora Jade in a similar match gives her a leg up on Davenport, who has never participated in a Weapons Wild fight. You can see a highlight from Perez and listen to the full interview below.

On her personal experience with the stipulation match format: “I have had some experience [with weapons]. I had a couple of [No Disqualification matches] on the independent scene and then I did have a Weapons Wild match against Cora Jade. So, Blair Davenport has never had a Weapons Wild match, I have. So that kind of gives me a little bit of an advantage. But Booker [T] has been giving me a lot of advice … I can’t just give out my tactics, but you’ll definitely see something.”