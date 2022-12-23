Roxanne Perez Praises Mandy Rose, Says Rose Was ‘Happy’ To Drop NXT Title To Her

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Roxanne Perez praised Mandy Rose and said that the former NXT women’s champion was ‘happy’ to drop the belt to her. Rose was likely less happy with what happened after that, when she was fired from the company for posting risqué content on her Fantime page.

She said: “You know, Mandy is so amazing. She honestly is one of the best and sweetest humans I’ve ever met. Since the moment I stepped into NXT…it’s nerve-racking to be surrounded by people you’ve been inspired by. And one of my first few matches was against her for the NXT women’s championship. She’s always been so sweet to me. She’s always given me the best advice. Before and after the match, she gave me a big hug. We were both crying together. It was cool because she was really happy that she was able to pass it down to me. I’ve gotten so close to her within the last few months. No matter what, she’s going to be amazing and do amazing things.”