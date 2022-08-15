Roxanne Perez On Her Experience In WWE NXT, Helpful Advice She Received From Bianca Belair

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Roxanne Perez discussed her experience in WWE NXT, helpful advice she received from Bianca Belair, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Roxanne Perez on her experience in WWE NXT: “I feel like it’s so surreal, honestly. I still have moments almost every day where I’m like driving to the PC and I’m like, ‘Wait, I’m a WWE superstar. This is crazy.’ But yeah, I still feel like a little kid every single day that I go to work. I feel like everything has been happening so fast, but I feel like everything happens the way it’s meant to happen. It’s so cool getting to work with Shawn Michaels. Literally, the first time that I met him, I was like a little kid. I was like, ‘Oh my god, don’t cry, don’t cry.’ But yeah, it’s so cool. He’s awesome, he’s helped me so much, and Matt Bloom, he’s like our head coach there, and he’s been so awesome. Just like the environment there and all the girls that I get to work with. I get to work with some of the girls that I knew from the indies like Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, so yeah, it’s really cool.”

On helpful advice she received from Bianca Belair: “So, I met a couple of the girls from the main roster and they are all so nice. They’re always so open to giving advice and whatnot. I do remember during my extended tryout, Bianca Belair was there, and I asked her for some advice. Honestly, her advice really stuck with me because like I said, it was the second tryout, and I had some thoughts of ‘what did I do wrong?’ She’s basically the one that told me, ‘Hey, don’t be embarrassed to just go out there, and if you have a thought in your head that you think is too crazy, just do it.’ She basically said to just leave it all out there with no regrets. That’s exactly what I did. I don’t even know if she realized it, but that helped me so, so much.”

