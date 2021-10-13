Ruby Soho On Her Friendship With Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen, Facing The Bunny This Week

Ruby Soho is set to face The Bunny on AEW Rampage this week, and she discussed the match as well as her friendship with Lars Frederiksen on a new interview. Soho was a guest on 790 the Ticket in Miami’s The Zaslow Show, and the show sent along some highlights you can check out below along with the audio:

On her friendship with Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen: “I am fortunate enough, now, to call one of my heroes Lars Frederiksen a friend of mine now. He’s a huge wrestling fan, and while I was with WWE he had kind of reached out to me a couple of times. I had actually emulated him in one of my matches over there with my gear and everything. We kind of became pals at that point, and when I got released he had mentioned to me that he was doing a podcast. I wasn’t really planning on doing a whole lot of media during the time of my release, I was planning on going silent, but when Lars Frederiksen asks you to do a podcast, you do a podcast. At that time I was struggling with what I wanted to be called going forward, and I brought that up in the interview, and I had said my previous name came from, you know ‘Ruby Soho’ [the song], it was inspired by the name Ruby and I wanted to keep Ruby, and he looked and me and said, ‘well why don’t you just use Ruby Soho?’ And I just melted in my chair, and I was like, ‘I didn’t know that was an option.’”

On her match against The Bunny on AEW Rampage: “I know The Bunny very well. I’ve worked with her in the past…She had some choice words to say about me on Twitter that I won’t repeat, but I have every intention in kicking her teeth down her throat on Friday.”