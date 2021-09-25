Ruby Soho On What Her Relationship Was Like With Vince McMahon In WWE, Reasoning Behind Her WWE Release

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Ruby Soho discussed her WWE release, what her relationship was like with Vince McMahon, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Ruby Soho on what she thinks wasn’t working in WWE and why she was released: “I wish I knew. Like I said, it came as a huge shock to me. And there were a lot of ones that I didn’t see coming. I liked my job at the time, I liked it. I didn’t have any problems. I loved the locker room so much. I love the women, especially the Smackdown women’s locker room. That was some of the best times of my life because those women are absolutely incredible people. Liv [Morgan] and I were working our asses off to try to be the most cohesive tag team we possibly could. I have no idea really what I was missing or what didn’t work. Obviously, I fit better somewhere else and I felt that the moment that I came out at All Out. I was like ‘this is where I’m meant to be. This is where I’m supposed to be. AEW, these are my people. This is the place I feel the most at home.’ But like I said, I don’t know. I don’t know what happened. I wish I did. But I didn’t talk to a lot of people there. I tried to, but I didn’t get a lot of feedback while I was there. So I didn’t always know if there was something that I was doing wrong.”

On what her relationship was like with Vince McMahon: “We didn’t speak very often. I’d see him after matches and stuff. We didn’t really talk, he was always so busy. He was so busy. I think I spoke to him in his office probably in four years, twice? But I also wasn’t one of those people, and maybe this was my own fault – I wasn’t at his door all the time, and I wasn’t trying to make more of a connection and make more of a relationship….he’s so busy that I, I feel like I’m one of those people that, as an employee, you hired me because you trust me that I know what I’m doing. And I feel like unless I hear that you don’t like something that I’m doing and I need to talk to you so we can address it, I don’t feel like I need to waste your time. And that was one of the things. I don’t want to insult you by wasting your time and being like ‘hey, why am I not booked?’ I understand it’s wrestling, I get it. I was not one of those people that liked to do that unless I had something to talk to him about. And like I said, maybe I needed to be a little bit more forceful about building a relationship with him and just talk to him. But him being so busy, unless I had something important to talk to him about, I didn’t want to waste his time.”

