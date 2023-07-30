Rumor Killer: Britt Baker Not Involved In Keeping LuFisto Out of AEW

A new report has cleared up an inaccurate report that Britt Baker was involved in keeping LuFisto out of AEW. Fightful Select posted to clarify a misreported detail from one of their Q&A’s in regard to LuFisto’s recent tweet in which she suggested that someone had kept her out of AEW. The misconstrued reports claimed that Baker had been named as the person responsible, though that was never said.

Fightful Select reports that LuFisto confirmed directly that Baker was not involved, and Wrestling Inc has reported the same. Fightful notes that they had heard the story about LuFisto being kept out of AEW but had not heard any details on who was involved.

LuFisto’s tweet was posted on Thursday afternoon and read: