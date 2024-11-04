Rumor Killer On Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Status

Becky Lynch finished her WWE obligations just before her contract ended on June 1st, losing the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring event and having her final match against Morgan two nights later on Raw, which took place inside a steel cage.

On a recent episode of Backstage Pass, Jonathan Coachman mentioned that Lynch was supposedly asking for a salary of two million dollars a year, but WWE didn’t agree to it, suggesting that if they had, she would already be on the show.

However, sources who talked to Fightful dismissed that rumor. They reported that Lynch and WWE have a good relationship, with the company respecting her choice to take a break. They also mentioned that if Lynch had wanted to sign a deal before her time off, WWE would have likely agreed.

Additionally, sources denied the claim about the $2 million figure, stating that Lynch never requested that amount, and they were informed that WWE would have eagerly accepted that offer if she had. Lynch’s contract would actually be worth much more than $2 million a year.