AEW News: Rumor Killer On Alleged Tony Khan-WBD Audio File, Note on Who Was Backstage at Dynamite, Will Ospreay’s Luggage Got Lost

– PWInsider reports that there has been an audio file circulating online which reportedly features Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery having a private meeting. However, the file is not real and was generated by AI.

– Conrad Thompson and Beau James were backstage at last night’s Dynamite.

– Travel issues due to weather plagued AEW last night, forcing changes to the Dynamite card. It also affected Will Ospreay. Ospreay was in his street clothes for the event beccause Delta lost his bags while he was in Atlanta, switching to another flight. There was a multi-hour delay for that flight as well.