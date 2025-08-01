– As previously reported, CMLL wrestler Hechicero is reportedly signed to a dual contract that will allow him to wrestler in both AEW and CMLL. This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the rumor.

The Observer notes that while it was unable to confirm the rumor, it does appear to be accurate. Mexican reporter Dr. Landru noted that as far as he knows, the dual contract for Hechicero is accurate, but it’s not only Hechicero who has a joint contract. Other wrestlers are reportedly being signed to joint AEW and CMLL contracts as well.

It’s noted that after what happened with Stephanie Vaquer signing with WWE, neither AEW nor CMLL want to risk such an occurrence happening again, which is why AEW and CMLL are allowing wrestlers to sign joint contracts. It’s not stated which other wrestlers have the dual talent contracts.