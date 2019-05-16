Rusev Enjoyed Working With Undertaker, Says Undertaker Said He Was Really Good

— Ahead of WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia next month, Rusev recently spoke with Express Sport about his casket match with The Undertaker back at The Greatest Royal Rumble last year. While he spoke briefly on the subject, he did mention that Undertaker was quite high on him afterwards.

On how he felt about the match: “It was fine, it was fun working with [The Undertaker]. It’s not like I have a checklist, but I got to work with him and Hunter and Hogan and few people who I watched growing up and always been a big fan of obviously all of them. And Taker is such a special character and he’s been here for like 30 years or whatnot.”

Getting to work with The Undertaker: “He’s a legend, he’s an icon so getting to work with him and talk to him afterwards and pick his brains it was a great opportunity for me. He told me that I’m really good. I’m not even messing around, he told me I’m really good.”