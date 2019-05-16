wrestling / News
Rusev Enjoyed Working With Undertaker, Says Undertaker Said He Was Really Good
— Ahead of WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia next month, Rusev recently spoke with Express Sport about his casket match with The Undertaker back at The Greatest Royal Rumble last year. While he spoke briefly on the subject, he did mention that Undertaker was quite high on him afterwards.
On how he felt about the match: “It was fine, it was fun working with [The Undertaker]. It’s not like I have a checklist, but I got to work with him and Hunter and Hogan and few people who I watched growing up and always been a big fan of obviously all of them. And Taker is such a special character and he’s been here for like 30 years or whatnot.”
Getting to work with The Undertaker: “He’s a legend, he’s an icon so getting to work with him and talk to him afterwards and pick his brains it was a great opportunity for me. He told me that I’m really good. I’m not even messing around, he told me I’m really good.”
More Trending Stories
- Lars Sullivan’s Anxiety Said To Be Related To Past Controversial Remarks, Details On Which Sponsor Was Upset
- More On AEW TV Rights Fees: AEW Believed To Be Profitable By 2020
- Vince Russo Shares His Own Account of Brief Return to WWE in 2002 & Heat With Stephanie McMahon, Denies Previous Bruce Prichard Claims
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Goldberg Being Hard to Work With in WCW and How Goldberg Was ‘Miserable’ Backstage