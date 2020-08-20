Rusev on Vince McMahon Reacting to ‘Rusev Day’ Becoming a Top Merchandise Seller, Says Vince Believed the Fans Were Mocking Him

– During a recent livestream, former WWE Superster Rusev, aka Miro, Rusev discussed his “Rusev Day” catchphrase and gimmick getting over with the fans, and how it became a No. 1 merchandise seller, and how Vince McMahon reacted to the news. According to Rusev, Vince McMahon told him that fans buying his Rusev Day merchandise was merely the fans mocking Rusev or “f***ing with” him. Below are some highlights and a video clip of Rusev addressing the “Rusev Day” topic from his official YouTube Channel, ToBeMiroTV.

Rusev on Vince McMahon’s reaction to his Rusev Day merch becoming a hot seller: “It was a number one sold out merchandise. I think it was October, November, whatever it was. Beat all the wrestler people. Everybody else. All that you think, everbody that you think they’re the best of all time. I beat them all. You know. You know, no big deal. That’s not thanks to me, though. That’s thanks to y’all because y’all bought the shirts, not me. That’s when I went to Vince, and I told him, ‘Hey Vince, we have something here.’ He’s like, ‘No, they’re f***ing with you.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ [Vince,] ‘Yeah, they don’t mean Rusev Day.'”

Rusev on how he responded to Vince McMahon’s comment: “I’m like, ‘Sir, our merchandise is sold out everywhere, online, in-stores.’ He’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Well, the shirt is sold out. We’re the number one selling merch.’ You know what he said? I’m not even lying. He says, ‘Hmmm. Well, maybe they didn’t make enough.’ [Rusev acts taken aback] OK. *laughs* That was … Yeah, man. Yeah, man. It’s all good though. It’s part of the journey. It’s part of the journey. Yeah. It’s OK, though. We’re going to make enough merch this time.”

