Rusev Makes Return On WWE Raw, Attacks Alpha Academy

Rusev is officially back, making his return on WWE Raw and assaulting Alpha Academy. Monday night’s episode saw Rusev make his return and take out Otis and Akira Tozawa as they were about to battle The New Day. After laying both men out, he put Otis in the Accolade.

Rusev exited AEW earlier this year. This is his first appearance in WWE since 2020, when he was released during the early days of the pandemic.