wrestling / News
Rusev Makes Return On WWE Raw, Attacks Alpha Academy
April 21, 2025 | Posted by
Rusev is officially back, making his return on WWE Raw and assaulting Alpha Academy. Monday night’s episode saw Rusev make his return and take out Otis and Akira Tozawa as they were about to battle The New Day. After laying both men out, he put Otis in the Accolade.
Rusev exited AEW earlier this year. This is his first appearance in WWE since 2020, when he was released during the early days of the pandemic.
RUSEV IS BACK!#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/8EjfEnJup4
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025
RUSEV just put #WWERaw on notice! pic.twitter.com/XgAdrGySWo
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Explains How He Plans To Ruin Wrestling, Reveals He Got A Hair Transplant
- Karrion Kross Fires Off Angry Rant During WrestleMania Recap, Shoots on WWE and ‘Viral Moments’
- Triple H Weighs In On John Cena Saying He’ll Ruin Wrestling: ‘Hang In For the Ride’
- More Details on WWE’s Acquisition of AAA, Note on Alberto El Patron