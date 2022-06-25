wrestling / News

RUSH Makes AEW Rampage Debut, Helps Andrade El Idolo Win

June 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RUSH AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

RUSH has made his AEW Rampage debut, coming out to help Andrade El Idolo defeat Rey Fenix on Friday’s show. Friday night’s episode saw El Idolo face Fenix in the opening bout. During the match, Alex Abrahantes was distracted by Jose the Assistant, which allowed RUSH to come out and low blow Fenix. Andrade picked up the win shortly after.

After the match, the two put on La Faccion Ingobernable T-Shirts and unmasked Fenix. Penta Oscuro came out for the save.

