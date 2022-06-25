wrestling / News
RUSH Makes AEW Rampage Debut, Helps Andrade El Idolo Win
RUSH has made his AEW Rampage debut, coming out to help Andrade El Idolo defeat Rey Fenix on Friday’s show. Friday night’s episode saw El Idolo face Fenix in the opening bout. During the match, Alex Abrahantes was distracted by Jose the Assistant, which allowed RUSH to come out and low blow Fenix. Andrade picked up the win shortly after.
After the match, the two put on La Faccion Ingobernable T-Shirts and unmasked Fenix. Penta Oscuro came out for the save.
.@rushtoroblanco is here at #AEWRampage and delivers a low blow to @ReyFenixMx! Watch @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/bEXnY1fMRo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2022
.@AndradeElIdolo's calculated plan of bringing @rushtoroblanco has come together as he gets the victory and reveals a new force to be reckoned with, La Faccion InGobernable! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/UPVir1WcJt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2022
La Faccion Ingobernable
Now Available At https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/IwIO0FrX1v
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On PPV Buys and Attendance For This Year’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
- WWE Held An At ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon Acknowledged Investigation Into Vince
- Backstage Note On Reaction of Bruce Prichard Taking Over As Head of Talent Relations in WWE
- Rhea Ripley Responds To Tweet Criticizing Her Appearance