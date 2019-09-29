wrestling / News

Various News: RUSH and Bandido Unable To Wrestle At ROH Death Before Dishonor Fallout, Rik Bugez Trying To Lift Like John Cena, Jinny Couture Celebrates Birthday,

September 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH RUSH Champion

– Ring of Honor has announced that the new ROH World Champion Rush, as well as Bandido, will be unable to wrestle at tonight’s Death Before Dishonor Fallout TV taping.

Rush was originally set to team with Dragon Lee against Brody King and PCO, but hasn’t been cleared after his match last night with Matt Taven. He will still be a part of the show, addressing the crowd with a promo.

Bandido had been set to face Jay Lethal in a match for the #1 contenders tournament. PJ Black will take his place. He suffered a knee injury in his match with Mark Haskins against The Briscoes.

– Rik Bugez posted a video of himself lifting weights, which you can see below.

– NXT UK’s Jinny Couture turns 29 today.

