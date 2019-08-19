wrestling / News
RUSH vs. Vinny Marseglia Added To ROH Honor For All
Ring of Honor has announced a match between RUSH and Vinny Marseglia has been added to ROH Honor for All in Nashville. Here’s a press release:
RUSH HAS VENGEANCE IN MIND WHEN HE FACES ‘HORROR KING’ IN NASHVILLE
On RUSH’s first night in ROH at the end of last year, he was left lying after a brutal three-on-one attack with chairs by The Kingdom. He has never forgotten it, and at Honor for All in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25, RUSH will get his hands on one of the perpetrators, “The Horror King” Vinny Marseglia.
As if RUSH needed any more incentive when he faces Marseglia, he also wants to send a message to Kingdom leader and ROH World Champion Matt Taven. RUSH, who still has yet to be pinned or forced to submit in ROH, made it known to Taven at Summer Supercard that he has his sights set on the ROH World Championship.
Marseglia, however, is a dangerous competitor in his own right. Possessing a twisted mind and sadistic streak to go with his considerable in-ring skills, Marseglia has shown that he can go toe-to-toe with the very best ROH has to offer. Plus, Marseglia rarely travels alone, so RUSH will need to have his head on a swivel to look out for Taven and the other Kingdom member, TK O’Ryan.
Speaking of O’Ryan, RUSH defeated him last month at Manhattan Mayhem. Does the same fate await Marseglia? Or will Marseglia pull the upset and derail RUSH’s quest to become ROH World Champion?
Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
ROH PRESENTS HONOR FOR ALL 2019
(STREAMING LIVE FOR HONORCLUB)
SUNDAY, AUG. 25, 7 P.M. CENTRAL
NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS SPORTS ARENA
625 SMITH AVE.
NASHVILLE, TN 37204
ALREADY SIGNED:
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
CHAMPIONS VILLAIN ENTERPRISES (MARTY SCURLL, PCO & BRODY KING W/FLIP GORDON) vs. LIFEBLOOD (BANDIDO, MARK HASKINS & TRACY WILLIAMS)
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. THE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL EXPRESS (RICKY MORTON & ROBERT GIBSON)
RUSH vs. VINNY MARSEGLIA
SIGNED TO APPEAR:
ROH WORLD CHAMPION MATT TAVEN
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR JAY LETHAL
JEFF COBB
DALTON CASTLE
KENNY KING
SILAS YOUNG
PJ BLACK
THE BOUNCERS
JOSH WOODS
WOMEN OF HONOR STARS
CHASE OWENS (NJPW)
OKUMURA (CMLL)
FELINIO (CMLL)
COAST 2 COAST
