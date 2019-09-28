wrestling / News

RUSH Wins ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

September 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RUSH Ring of Honor

– There’s a new ROH World Champion following Friday night’s Death Before Dishonor. RUSH defeated Matt Taven in the main event of the show in order to claim the championship. You can see clips from the match below.

This is RUSH’s first time with the title, and he ends Taven’s run at 175 days. Taven won the championship from Jay Lethal at G1 Supercard in a match that also included Marty Scurll.

