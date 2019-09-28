RUSH Wins ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

– There’s a new ROH World Champion following Friday night’s Death Before Dishonor. RUSH defeated Matt Taven in the main event of the show in order to claim the championship. You can see clips from the match below.

This is RUSH’s first time with the title, and he ends Taven’s run at 175 days. Taven won the championship from Jay Lethal at G1 Supercard in a match that also included Marty Scurll.

EL TORO BLANCO!!!!!! @rushtoroblanco defeats Matt Taven to become the new Ring of Honor World Champion! #DeathBeforeDishonor https://t.co/FEBkaLAO9W pic.twitter.com/crR7GwaQSN — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) September 28, 2019