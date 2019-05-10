Vince Russo on His Advice to Triple H After the Curtain Call, Says Triple H Acted as a Mediator for Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels

– During his latest episode of Truth and Consequences, Vince Russo recalled his reaction to the nWo storyline, trying to get hired by WCW and more. Also, in our recent exclusive interview with Vince Russo, Russo stated that WWE wanted to fire Triple H over the Curtain Call incident among other things. Highlights from Russo’s recent podcast are below:

Vince Russo on Triple H: “I’m not gonna lie, bro. That’s why there’s a little animosity on my behalf towards Triple H because I think Triple H — bro, I never forget people that helped me in the past and people that were there. I never forget that bro. Never, ever, ever. I think that’s part of my Italian heritage. But bro, I can remember pulling him to the side, ‘Bro. Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall] are gone. They’re not going to do anything to Shawn [Michaels] because he’s the champion. Bro, they are gonna s*** on you. They are gonna torture you. They are gonna bury you. They are gonna make your lives miserable.’ Bro, you gotta understand. I’m working with [Jim] Cornette and Bruce [Prichard]. So, I know what the feeling is. So, I’m telling Triple H, this is what’s going to happen. He already knew. Like he knew this wasn’t news to him. He knew. I was like, ‘Bro, you just gotta eat s***. You just got to keep your mouth shut and just eat s*** because they’re gonna do everything to make your life miserable.’ He knew. He didn’t argue with me because he was well aware of it. And that’s exactly what he did bro. He kept his mouth shut. Whatever they were gonna do, they were gonna do, but the time was gonna pass.”

Russo on Triple H acting as a mediator between Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin during their feud: “Shawn was so important, and Shawn was so out of it. I can remember, building up to WrestleMania with [Stone Cold Steve] Austin and Shawn. And I can remember Triple H being at every conversation because Shawn was being Shawn. Bro, so many times I would just watch Austin bite his tongue so many freaking times. And there was Triple H, always the voice of reason. You talk about an impossible spot, he’s buddies with Shawn, but he can’t let that come across to Austin because the minute Austin felt like it was a two-on-one, bro, you would’ve had hell on your hands. I don’t know how Hunter did it, but bro, he found a way to remain neutral to not piss off Shawn, who was his friend. And to not piss off Austin thinking that they were two-on-one-ing him and wielding their power. I don’t know how he did it bro, and I watched him do it time after time after time after time. I don’t know how he did it. I swear to god, bro. I look at him today, and some of the things that he has said, some of the things of how he dealt with me in 2002, I’m like, ‘Bro. I have not spoken to you in like 20 years, but you’re not the same guy.’ I knew that guy. Some of the s*** you say today bro, and some of the stuff that comes out of your mouth, and the way you handled me in 2002, I can tell this is a much different guy. And bro, we all change. There was no Stephanie at that time. Him and Chyna were an item. It was a completely different time, but I don’t know how he pulled that off.”

Russo on Triple H’s people skills: “Maybe he is today. It wasn’t back then. He was not working anybody back then. You’re in a testosterone-filled environment that can explode at any second. Bro, Triple H never raised his voice, was always cool, calm, and collected, was always in control of himself. The presentation and the delivery, bro, was always very soft-spoken, always very calm, always very reasonable. It was incredible, bro. Like I said, I don’t know that guy today. But I’m talking about that guy back then. He was the calm in the middle of the storm, bro.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Truth and Consequences with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.