Ryan Nemeth Defends WWE Developmental, Says Wrestlers Choose Their NXT Names

Ryan Nemeth took exception to fans on Twitter trashing the WWE developmental system, noting the group of talent that came from that time. Nemeth was in NXT as Briley Pierce, but didn’t have a huge run in the company. He is now part of AEW.

After a fan noted that all the wrestlers from that time period looked like Ted Dibiase Jr and had names like ‘Briley Pierce’, Nemeth noted:

“The hell? My name was awesome. Get bent. Oh you didn’t like MY ERA of developmental? The one with The Shield and the Wyatt family and the women’s revolution and half the current AEW roster? Really? That one? You weren’t into it? (Also we chose our names, you absolute braindead dipshits.) I repeat: get bent. Fans love so many of the wrestlers from that time frame in developmental (But also they hate that time frame in developmental). They say but remember how great OVW was (But also they hate boring OVW grads). Hey …you might just like being mad at things? Just say that?”

The hell

My name was awesome

Get bent — Ryan “Mr. Fezziwig” Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) December 18, 2021

Oh you didn’t like MY ERA of developmental? The one with The Shield and the Wyatt family and the women’s revolution and half the current AEW roster? Really? That one? You weren’t into it? (Also we chose our names, you absolute braindead dipshits.) I repeat: get bent. — Ryan “Mr. Fezziwig” Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) December 18, 2021