– During a recent interview with Drop the Mic with host Daron Jenkins, AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth discussed getting advice backstage from WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ryan Nemeth on going to Jake Roberts for advice: “He’s somebody that has been really great to get to know at AEW. He is great to have around to ask questions about interviews and promos because he’s just got a legendary way of speaking, communicating on the camera, I love him.” Roberts has previously stated he is focusing on helping those who want it when it comes to developing their promo skills, which, evidently Nemeth has been taking advantage of. Gaining advice is something Nemeth is proactive about, as he is also still in communication with one of his former “WWE NXT” coaches — Norman Smiley, showcasing the impact he made on his career. However, with so many veterans on the AEW roster, there is no shortage of options for Nemeth when he’s at the arenas.”

Nemeth on other veterans he talks with backstage: “Jake Roberts is great, Billy Gunn, and I’m not the world’s strongest man, but literally having the World’s Strongest Man, Mark Henry at AEW, I’ll just get him alone and ask him, ‘Alright, tell me about when you lifted this much?’ I just want to know about that.”